Video: Letting Go - The Florence postmortem

In this 2019 GDC session, Mountains' Ken Wong discusses the journey of designing the studio's hit debut game Florence.

Wong broke down how this poignant, impactful game about the lifecycle of relationships came about, covering the game's inception and turbulent design evolution.

He also offered some useful insight into how the game was tuned to achieve its emotional resonance, before stepping back to outline a clear path to ultimately building your craft and reputation through international work.

It was a great talk, with useful takeaways for both Florence fans and indie devs in general, so take advantage of the fact that you can now watch (for free!) via the official GDC YouTube channel.

