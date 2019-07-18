Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 18, 2019
Zynga is growing its presence in India with a studio expansion

Zynga is growing its presence in India with a studio expansion

July 18, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Zynga’s India studio is leaving its old space behind and moving into a larger office in Bengaluru.

The company announced the expansion in a press release, noting that the city has become a game development hub in India which makes it a prime location for Zynga's new office.

“Bengaluru is a central hub for game development with talented professionals who drive innovation,” said Zynga COO Matt Bromberg. “It is also home to passionate gamers who love to play and build great products. Harnessing this combined passion and talent will further fuel the studio and Zynga as a key development leader in India.”

Zynga first opened a studio in the country back in 2010, and the India-based team has gone on to work on a number of the company’s flagship games including FarmVille 2 and Draw Something. Currently Zynga maintains offices in seven countries worldwide, including its headquarters in San Francisco.

