Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 19, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 19, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 19, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Different Tales is a new studio from two of the devs behind The Witcher

Different Tales is a new studio from two of the devs behind The Witcher

July 19, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
July 19, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

A pair of former CD Projekt Red developers have quietly established a new studio called Different Tales.

Founded by The Witcher head story designer Artur Ganszyniec and project lead Jacek Brzeziński, that latter of whom also worked on Hitman and Dying Light, Different Tales intends to tell slow burning stories "rooted in the common human experience." 

The studio's debut game will be Wanderlust, a "diverse, grounded, and relatable" interactive travelogue that'll see players step into the shoes of five different explorers and experience their adventure. 

"Wanderlust was born from Jacek's love for travel and from my love for storytelling. We aimed to create something different," commented Ganszyniec, explaining how the pair conceived of the game. "It'll be a bridge between literary experiences and gaming. A title that is meant to be taken in, experienced and felt."

The narrative title will be published by Walkabout, and is scheduled to launch on PC, Mac, and iOS on August 28.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.18.19]
QA Manager
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo , California, United States
[07.18.19]
Global Partner Marketing Manager
FoxNext Games
FoxNext Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[07.18.19]
Graphic Designer/2D Production Artist
Giant Army
Giant Army — Remote, Washington, United States
[07.18.19]
Graphics Developer for Universe Sandbox


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image