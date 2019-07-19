Different Tales is a new studio from two of the devs behind The Witcher

A pair of former CD Projekt Red developers have quietly established a new studio called Different Tales.

Founded by The Witcher head story designer Artur Ganszyniec and project lead Jacek Brzeziński, that latter of whom also worked on Hitman and Dying Light, Different Tales intends to tell slow burning stories "rooted in the common human experience."

The studio's debut game will be Wanderlust, a "diverse, grounded, and relatable" interactive travelogue that'll see players step into the shoes of five different explorers and experience their adventure.

"Wanderlust was born from Jacek's love for travel and from my love for storytelling. We aimed to create something different," commented Ganszyniec, explaining how the pair conceived of the game. "It'll be a bridge between literary experiences and gaming. A title that is meant to be taken in, experienced and felt."

The narrative title will be published by Walkabout, and is scheduled to launch on PC, Mac, and iOS on August 28.