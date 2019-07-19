Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sega ends publishing partnership with narrative studio Interior Night

July 19, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Sega has scrapped its publishing deal with Interior Night, the narrative studio founded by former Quanitc Dream and Sony Entertainment Europe designer Caroline Marchal back in 2017

The company broke the news in an interview with MCV, with Sega Europe's head of content Bobby Wertheim explaining the partnership with Interior Night ultimately didn't pan out as well as he would've liked.

That said, it seems like the two companies parted on good terms, and the experience hasn't quashed Sega's resolve to bring more narrative-driven titles into its portfolio. 

"We have a lot of respect for the studio and I’m still really good friends with several people on the team," commented Wertheim. "We don't have interactive narrative games in our portfolio. And that was a real new challenge for Sega. 

"In the end, not every project is going to go as well as I personally would like. So it’s the end of the relationship but we’re just working hard to find the next big thing."

Wertheim's comments were echoed by Marchal, who explained the pair called it quits for "strategic reasons" despite forming a tight working relationship. 

"It’s been a pleasure to work with Sega and to have their support during the early days of the studio," she explained. "Ultimately, we have amicably parted ways for strategic reasons. However, development on the game -- an innovative narrative experience, aimed at a mature audience -- is proceeding well. We will announce our new partnership in due course."

