Video: A postmortem of Tacoma's experimental VO production

In this 2017 GDC session, Brightskull Entertainment Group founder Michael Csurics showcases the experimental and extensive lengths that were taken to create the voiceover performances in Fullbright's space station exploration game Tacoma.

It was an intriguing look at how the game's experimental voice-over recording process was created and implemented; Csurics walked the audience through how, with indie resources, the Tacoma team was able to capture 6-on-mic ensemble scenes while giving the actor's freedom to use full body movement, theatrically performing every scene with crystal-clear audio fidelity.

Whether you work in big-budget game dev or a tiny indie team, this is a talk with useful takeaways you can apply to your next project -- so take advantage of the fact you can now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

