Get a job: Sony PlayStation, Tequila Works, and more are hiring now!

Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Lead Character Artist to join us in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! Are you able to translate 2D concepts into fully realized 3D characters, armor, and weapons? Are you a passionate game developer looking to create the best experiences possible? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will help craft visually inspiring player characters, and enemy creatures that are as fun to look at as they are to blow up.

Location: Remote

CG Spectrum is looking for mentors with AAA games experience to help develop an industry standard game design course and/or teach online. We offer casual and full-time positions at a competitive salary, alongside a flexible schedule and the ability to work from anywhere.

Location: Madrid, Spain

The Senior Producer is vital to oversee the pipeline, scheduling, asset managing, build processes and QA of the whole game. They will work closely with Creative Director and General Manager in budgeting, scheduling, identifying process risks, problem solving as well as communicating with both, internal team and publishing partners. they and will use their experience on the front lines to improve efficiencies, communication and quality.

Location: San Mateo, California

As a Global Partner Marketing Manager you are a leader within the Global Third Party Relations department, responsible for shaping the global strategy and operational direction of marketing for your designated accounts and key partnerships. The role encompasses segmentation strategy, cross-functional communication, and competitive analysis with a key focus on data-driven decision making and lifecycle management to grow and deliver on account goals and KPIs.