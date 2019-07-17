Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 19, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 19, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 19, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Sony PlayStation, Tequila Works, and more are hiring now!

Get a job: Sony PlayStation, Tequila Works, and more are hiring now!

July 19, 2019 | By Staff
July 19, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Design, Production, Recruitment

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Lead Character Artist, Cold Iron Studios

Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Lead Character Artist to join us in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! Are you able to translate 2D concepts into fully realized 3D characters, armor, and weapons? Are you a passionate game developer looking to create the best experiences possible? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will help craft visually inspiring player characters, and enemy creatures that are as fun to look at as they are to blow up.

Game Design Instructor, CG Spectrum

Location: Remote

CG Spectrum is looking for mentors with AAA games experience to help develop an industry standard game design course and/or teach online. We offer casual and full-time positions at a competitive salary, alongside a flexible schedule and the ability to work from anywhere. 

Senior Producer, Tequila Works

Location: Madrid, Spain

The Senior Producer is vital to oversee the pipeline, scheduling, asset managing, build processes and QA of the whole game. They will work closely with Creative Director and General Manager in budgeting, scheduling, identifying process risks, problem solving as well as communicating with both, internal team and publishing partners. they and will use their experience on the front lines to improve efficiencies, communication and quality.

Global Partner Marketing Manager, Sony PlayStation

Location: San Mateo, California

 As a Global Partner Marketing Manager you are a leader within the Global Third Party Relations department, responsible for shaping the global strategy and operational direction of marketing for your designated accounts and key partnerships. The role encompasses segmentation strategy, cross-functional communication, and competitive analysis with a key focus on data-driven decision making and lifecycle management to grow and deliver on account goals and KPIs.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.18.19]
QA Manager
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo , California, United States
[07.18.19]
Global Partner Marketing Manager
TEQUILA WORKS
TEQUILA WORKS — Madrid, Spain
[07.18.19]
SENIOR PRODUCER
Gameloft IbÃ©rica, S.A.U.
Gameloft IbÃ©rica, S.A.U. — Barcelona, Spain
[07.16.19]
Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image