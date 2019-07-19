After 28 years, cofounder Frank Pearce is leaving Blizzard

The team at Blizzard Entertainment published a blog post today in which company cofounder Frank Pearce lays out his intent to leave the company and "pass the torch to the next generation."

This is significant because Pearce was the last Blizzard cofounder who hadn't left; fellow cofounders Mike Morhaime and Allen Adham have both departed at this point, though Adham resigned in 2004 and returned in 2016, while Morhaime left just last year.

Alongside Pearce's farewell message is a note from Blizzard president (and former World of Warcraft executive producer) J. Allen Brack thanking Pearce for his work and explaining that Pearce had stepped into an "advisory role to help with the transition" when Morhaime departed last fall.