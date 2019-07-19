Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 19, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 19, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 19, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

After 28 years, cofounder Frank Pearce is leaving Blizzard

After 28 years, cofounder Frank Pearce is leaving Blizzard

July 19, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
July 19, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The team at Blizzard Entertainment published a blog post today in which company cofounder Frank Pearce lays out his intent to leave the company and "pass the torch to the next generation."

This is significant because Pearce was the last Blizzard cofounder who hadn't left; fellow cofounders Mike Morhaime and Allen Adham have both departed at this point, though Adham resigned in 2004 and returned in 2016, while Morhaime left just last year.

Alongside Pearce's farewell message is a note from Blizzard president (and former World of Warcraft executive producer) J. Allen Brack thanking Pearce for his work and explaining that Pearce had stepped into an "advisory role to help with the transition" when Morhaime departed last fall.

Related Jobs

DMG Entertainment
DMG Entertainment — Beverly Hills, California, United States
[07.19.19]
Technical Artist
DMG Entertainment
DMG Entertainment — Beverly Hills, California, United States
[07.19.19]
Game Engineer
DMG Entertainment
DMG Entertainment — Beverly Hills, California, United States
[07.19.19]
Game Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.18.19]
QA Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image