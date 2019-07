Newsbrief: Tekken 7 has now sold over 4 million copies worldwide, according to a tweet from developer Bandai Namco.

The latest entry in the long-running fighting franchise, Tekken 7 launched in March 2015 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.

The game surpassed 3 million sales in October last year, and has now managed to sell another 1 million units in the eight months since.