Tencent and The Pokemon Company are making games together

July 22, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Tencent and The Pokemon Company have formed something of a power couple after agreeing to make games together.

As reported by Bloomberg, Tencent broke the news on its official Weibo blog, and explained its TiMi Studio Group will be leading development on the mystery titles. 

It's a notable collaboration given The Pokemon Company, which is part-owned by Nintendo, oversees one of the most popular franchises in the world, while Tencent is one of the biggest video game and tech companies in China. 

Right now, we know precisely nothing about the work-in-progress title, so we can only speculate as to what genre it'll be, and which regions and platforms it'll be heading towards. 

