Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 22, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 22, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 22, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ubisoft pledges support to open source 3D creation tool Blender

Ubisoft pledges support to open source 3D creation tool Blender

July 22, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
July 22, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Business/Marketing

Assassin's Creed maker Ubisoft has followed Epic Games in supporting open source 3D creation tool Blender by joining the Blender Foundation's Development Fund as a corporate Gold member. 

The move will see Ubisoft fund online support for Blender developers, while Ubisoft Animation Studio -- a division of Ubisoft Film and Television -- has also committed to using the tool in-house and contributing to various open source Blender projects. 

The news comes a week after Epic Games donated $1.2 million to the Blender Foundation through its MegaGrants program, with company CEO Tim Sweeney praising the tool as an "enduring recourse within the artistic community."

Those remarks were echoed by Pierrot Jacquet, head of production at Ubisoft Animation Stdio, who also saluted the "strong and engaged" Blender community.

Related Jobs

HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[07.22.19]
Software Engineer
DMG Entertainment
DMG Entertainment — Beverly Hills, California, United States
[07.19.19]
Technical Artist
DMG Entertainment
DMG Entertainment — Beverly Hills, California, United States
[07.19.19]
Game Engineer
DMG Entertainment
DMG Entertainment — Beverly Hills, California, United States
[07.19.19]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image