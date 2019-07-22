Ubisoft pledges support to open source 3D creation tool Blender

Assassin's Creed maker Ubisoft has followed Epic Games in supporting open source 3D creation tool Blender by joining the Blender Foundation's Development Fund as a corporate Gold member.

The move will see Ubisoft fund online support for Blender developers, while Ubisoft Animation Studio -- a division of Ubisoft Film and Television -- has also committed to using the tool in-house and contributing to various open source Blender projects.

The news comes a week after Epic Games donated $1.2 million to the Blender Foundation through its MegaGrants program, with company CEO Tim Sweeney praising the tool as an "enduring recourse within the artistic community."

Those remarks were echoed by Pierrot Jacquet, head of production at Ubisoft Animation Stdio, who also saluted the "strong and engaged" Blender community.