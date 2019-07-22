Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 22, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 22, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 22, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Girls' Game Lab launches to host game development workshops for young girls

Girls' Game Lab launches to host game development workshops for young girls

July 22, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 22, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Design

A team of women with years of game development and workshop experience at their disposal have come together to launch Girls’ Game Lab, an organization to help young girls in the UK explore game development.

The organization aims to give girls aged 8-12 access to workshops that introduce them to both coding and game design, and offer guidance to those that someday hope to have a job in the game industry.

The first workshop is set to take place on August 3 in the UK at Playground Games’ new studio in Leamington Spa, and will see developers from both Playground Games and other studios leading lessons for those in attendance.

All three of the founding members have experience running similar workshops in the UK, and have come together to channel that experience into their own organization. Girls’ Game Lab is headed up by freelance producer Caoimhe Roddy, PlayStation producer and Women In Games regional coordinator Rachael Gregg-Smythe, and Women Making Games North East co-founder Lucy Smith.

"When we were kids, we didn't even know it was possible that making games could be our actual jobs. There were no workshops, or any guidance whatsoever at school for this sort of career, especially for young girls,” said Roddy in a press release. "With Girls' Game Lab, we want to show this next generation of girls that they can be the next prominent game designer, and build a career out of something they're truly passionate about."

Related Jobs

DMG Entertainment
DMG Entertainment — Beverly Hills, California, United States
[07.19.19]
Game Engineer
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[07.18.19]
Senior Technical Artist
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[07.18.19]
Unannounced Project - Gameplay Programmer
Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[07.18.19]
Senior Animation Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image