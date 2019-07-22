Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 22, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 22, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 22, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo facing class action suit over drifting Switch controllers

Nintendo facing class action suit over drifting Switch controllers

July 22, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 22, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Persistent issues with the Nintendo Switch’s detachable Joy-Con controllers have led a US-based legal firm to file a class action lawsuit against Nintendo, alleging that it is peddling defective controllers.

The lawsuit, spotted by Eurogamer, spawned from the experiences of a California Switch owner that says he’s faced the drifting issue three times: once eleven months after his initial Switch purchase, again just three months after sending the controllers to Nintendo for repair, and a third time in an extra set he picked up.

The seemingly widespread drifting problem is that joysticks on the console’s detachable controllers will start to detect input when left untouched, and online testimonies seem to indicate that the issue isn’t a rare one.

There’s been an extra buzz about the issue online recently, with Reddit posts and articles circulating about how widespread the drifting problem has become two and a half years after the Switch first launched. Many of those examples, Eurogamer points out, are collected throughout the lawsuit.

Nintendo itself does offer repairs for affected Joy-Con that set Switch owners back a few bucks for shipping but, as was the case with the individual that kicked off the lawsuit, neither repairs nor picking up another set for around $80 MSRP seem to guarantee the issue won’t reemerge. 

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.18.19]
QA Manager
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo , California, United States
[07.18.19]
Global Partner Marketing Manager
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[07.18.19]
Senior Technical Artist
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[07.18.19]
Senior Sound Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image