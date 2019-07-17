Video: An actor's advice on getting great mocap performances in games

In this 2017 GDC talk, actor Andrew Ray shares techniques developed over time to improve motion capture performances for video games.

The veteran mocap performer offers devs advice on designing great mocap sequences and working with actors, in the hope that it will better prepare performers for the unique demands of game mocap and help open lines of communication with animators to achieve the common goal of bringing a character to life.

It was a rare look at an aspect of game development that's become commonplace, and yet is rarely discussed outside of individual teams and studios. So if you missed seeing Ray's talk live (or you just want to show it to someone else), take advantage of the fact you can now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

