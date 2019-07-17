Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: An actor's advice on getting great mocap performances in games

July 22, 2019 | By Staff
Console/PC, Indie, Production, Video, Vault

In this 2017 GDC talk, actor Andrew Ray shares techniques developed over time to improve motion capture performances for video games.

The veteran mocap performer offers devs advice on designing great mocap sequences and working with actors, in the hope that it will better prepare performers for the unique demands of game mocap and help open lines of communication with animators to achieve the common goal of bringing a character to life.

It was a rare look at an aspect of game development that's become commonplace, and yet is rarely discussed outside of individual teams and studios. So if you missed seeing Ray's talk live (or you just want to show it to someone else), take advantage of the fact you can now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or XRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

