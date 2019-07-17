Get a job: Join DMG Entertainment as a Game Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Beverly Hills, California

Come work on your favorite childhood robot including Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and others. Help us defeat Megatron and the Decepticons!

DMG Entertainment has partnered with Hasbro for the development of the world’s first Transformers™-themed location-based entertainment center.

The Game Engineer must enjoy a collaborative and creative work environment and is looking to push the boundaries of cutting-edge 3D graphics. Research, develop, implement, and debug high-end and photorealistic graphics techniques applicable to characters and large-scale environments.

Responsibilities:

Design and develop data and code following direction from programming leads

Work independently to implement new functionality in game and tools

Able to adapt quickly to new coding environments and programming standards

Work on other programmers’ code, fixing bugs and implementing features

Analyze performance and implement optimizations in both high and low-level code

Quickly create standalone tools as needed to support the project

Comfortable designing and implementing code for multi-processor environments

Work with other team members to implement complex systems

Work with teams in other companies to help them deliver finished products

Some training and direction of entry-level programmers

Relevant Experience:

Avid video game enthusiast

Unreal/Unity Engine

Audio Experience (Wwise, FMOD, custom)

Physics Experience (Havok, PhysX, Bullet, custom)

Rendering Experience (D3D, OpenGL, PS4, XB1, other)

Source Control (Perforce, Github, other)

Microsoft Office

VR/AR must be an area of interest.

Skills and Knowledge:

Good communication, organization and documentation skills

Must have shipped one or more game title for console or VR

Experience working in a large code base with multiple simultaneous branches

5+ years advanced C/C++

3+ years scripting languages (LUA, C#, Perl, etc.)

Excellent debugging skills, able to quickly locate and fix challenging bugs

3+ years debugging and analytical tools (Visual Studio, PIX, Razor, RAD Telemetry, etc.)

Understands how to work well in limited resource environments (a.k.a. game console)

Strong grasp of 3D math, physics, graphics, AI, networking, audio processing, data manipulation/ transformation, streaming, file systems, advanced programming techniques

The successful candidate must also meet the following requirements:

Passion for videogames and extensive knowledge of different game genres across all platforms

Bachelor’s Degree in computer science or equivalent 3+ years related work experience

Self-motivated and proactive

Positive attitude and a genuine team player

A great ability to think creatively to overcome technical challenges.

Additional Information

What we offer:

Access to cutting-edge hardware

Proficient and fun-to-work-with colleagues

Medical/Dental/Vision insurance

401k retirement plan

Kitchen area with free snacks and drinks.

Interested? Apply now.

