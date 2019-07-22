Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

NetEase opens R&D studio in Montreal

July 22, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: The Chinese game giant NetEase has opened a new R&D-focused studio in Canada’s growing game development hub of Montreal.

According to the economic growth agency Montreal International, this makes NetEase the first major Chinese game company to expand into Montreal.

NetEase, meanwhile, says that the new studio helps further its goals of global expansion for its online game business, and that it plans to hire both local and international staff for the new North American studio.

A press release announcing the new studio also notes that both Montreal International and Investissement Quebec, a company that aims to attract foreign investment to the providence, worked with NetEase to bring the expansion to fruition.

