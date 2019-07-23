Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 23, 2019
Supercell discontinues games in Vietnam due to 'regulatory issues'

Supercell discontinues games in Vietnam due to 'regulatory issues'

July 23, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Clash of Clans maker Supercell has pulled out of Vietnam indefinitely due to "local regulatory issues."

Outlining the situation in a blog post, the Finnish studio claimed it can no longer operate its games in the country due to obstructive rules and regulations. As a result, it has chosen to leave the market completely. 

It's unclear what specific regulations are stopping Supercell from doing business, with the company simply explaining that it hasn't been able to overcome the problem despite being in open dialogue with local partners and the government itself. 

The Clash Royale developer has also suggested players in Vietnam sign up for a Supercell ID, which will allow them to recover saves and progress if it eventually manages to relaunch its games in the region. 

"Because of local regulatory issues we have decided to discontinue offering our games in the Vietnamese Google Play and Apple App Store. This means that our players in Vietnam will no longer be able to play our games," explains the post. 

"We hope that this is not a goodbye and we will try to find the right ways to continue developing our games to our Vietnamese players."

You can learn more about the company's regulatory woes by checking out this Supercell blog and FAQ.

