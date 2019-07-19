Learn to 'sketch' VR game design ideas during a live demo at XRDC!

Virtual reality is sometimes pigeonholed as a solitary experience, but at XRDC in San Francisco this October you'll have a chance to see an expert game maker design new VR game mechanics live -- with audience participation!

In a special XRDC 2019 Entertainment track talk on "Drawing Code: Sketching VR Mechanics Live" CloudGate Studio president Steve Bowler will you how he works in Unreal Engine 4's Blueprints system by designing a new VR game mechanic -- live!

Taking audience suggestions, Bowler intends to "sketch" at least one new working VR mechanic to demonstrate how easy it is to get started making games using Blueprints. Part Iron Chef Challenge, part Magic of Oil Painting, and part fall-down pratfall comedy, this session should equip you with new techniques for game design and a renewed passion for game development.

