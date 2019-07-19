Video: Tips for programmers in the game industry

In this 2019 GDC talk, Unity's Mike Acton presents some broad, sweeping, and perhaps unfair generalizations about programmers in the video industry, and discusses what it would mean to be among the very best programmers in the field.

Specifically, Acton shared his thoughts on the technical, individual and team skills required for any programmer to solve the hard problems before them.

The whole talk was pitched as being specifically for those programmers where good enough just isn't, folks who want to take control of their own learning and careers, but just need to know what their next steps should practically be to have a bigger impact.

It was a presentation that inspired a lot of strong feelings, and it was packed with interesting insight into what high-performance game coding might look like, so take advantage of the fact that you can now watch Acton's talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

