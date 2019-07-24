Chat with the lead developer of Nowhere Prophet at 12PM EST

This week, developer Sharkbomb Studios released Nowhere Prophet, a card-based strategy game with an incredible Indian sci-fi aesthetic that helps it stand out in the recent card game renaissance. And today on the GDC Twitch channel, Sharkbomb lead developer Martin Nerukar will be dropping by the GDC Twitch channel to answer your questions about Nowhere Prophet.

As card-driven games see more and more success (similar games this year include Slay the Spire and Steamworld Quest), it's worth discussing exactly what makes this mechanic so popular and how it works alongside Nowhere Prophet's light narrative elements. With that in mind, be sure to drop by Twitch chat if you have any questions for Nerukar!

