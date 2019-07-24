Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 24, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 24, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 24, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with the lead developer of Nowhere Prophet at 12PM EST

July 24, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
July 24, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

This week, developer Sharkbomb Studios released Nowhere Prophet, a card-based strategy game with an incredible Indian sci-fi aesthetic that helps it stand out in the recent card game renaissance. And today on the GDC Twitch channel, Sharkbomb lead developer Martin Nerukar will be dropping by the GDC Twitch channel to answer your questions about Nowhere Prophet. 

As card-driven games see more and more success (similar games this year include Slay the Spire and Steamworld Quest), it's worth discussing exactly what makes this mechanic so popular and how it works alongside Nowhere Prophet's light narrative elements. With that in mind, be sure to drop by Twitch chat if you have any questions for Nerukar! 

And while you're at it, you can follow the GDC Twitch channel for more developer interviews and select GDC talks. 

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[07.23.19]
Senior World Builder
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[07.23.19]
Senior Content Designer
University of Huddersfield
University of Huddersfield — Huddersfield , England, United Kingdom
[07.23.19]
University Practitioner/Senior University Practitioner in Computer Games Design (2 posts)
University of Huddersfield
University of Huddersfield — Huddersfield , England, United Kingdom
[07.23.19]
Lecturer/Senior Lecturer in Technical Games Design


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image