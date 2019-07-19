Get a job: Cold Iron Studios is hiring a Sr. Concept Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Sr. Concept Artist to join us in creating shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! Are you a passionate concept artist looking to help establish the vision for an exciting new world? Do you revel in amazing the team with your innovative designs, and then seeing them come to life in the game? Join our creative, collaborative studio and help inspire greatness!

Here’s the most important one: Do you do it all for the game? Because you know that your talents are needed to make sure that even the best development teams get an awesome experience out the door?

Awesome. Come join our creative, collaborative studio where you’ll own the product management responsibilities for a tight, integrated team of game developers.

Your Day to Day

You can expect to be responsible and accountable for the following:

Help establish the art vision for characters, worlds, weapons, and props

Create concept art to be used as a guide for developing 3D game assets

Create thumbnails, mood explorations, and model sheets

Collaborate with other artists and designers to creatively solve problems

Assist in establishing pipelines for the best results in a given amount of time

Help define and maintain the high quality bar for the game

Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries

Guide and mentor other team members

Your Career Progression

Do the best work of your career! No, really, that’s what we expect of you. Come aboard and work with industry veterans all working to improve their craft and become better game developers. Your portfolio of experience will grow, and the size of the audience you reach will expand exponentially. The small team atmosphere allows you to contribute more and have greater ownership over what you do day to day.

Requirements

Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as a Concept Artist

Professional experience working in games or entertainment

Ability to quickly iterate on design ideas and feedback from Directors

Ability to clearly communicate design ideas both verbally and visually

Self driven with strong communication skills

Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership

Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player

An eye and for mood, lighting, composition, and color

Passion for playing and creating games

Understanding of how 2D concept art translates to real time 3D spaces

Would Love to See

Experience with Unreal Engine and/or 3D art creation applications

Education

No requirement.

Benefits:

Aside from the intrinsic value of exciting a huge audience with your creative work, you can expect:

Health and Wellness

Medical, Dental and Vision

401(k)

Prescription Drug Coverage

Life Insurance

Business Travel Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

Long Term Disability

Perks

Employee Referral Program

Education Reimbursement

Fitness Club Discounts

Training and Development

Merchandise Discounts

Interested? Apply now.

