Get a job: Cold Iron Studios is hiring a Sr. Concept Artist

Location: San Jose, California
Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Sr. Concept Artist to join us in creating shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! Are you a passionate concept artist looking to help establish the vision for an exciting new world? Do you revel in amazing the team with your innovative designs, and then seeing them come to life in the game? Join our creative, collaborative studio and help inspire greatness!
Here’s the most important one: Do you do it all for the game? Because you know that your talents are needed to make sure that even the best development teams get an awesome experience out the door?
Awesome. Come join our creative, collaborative studio where you’ll own the product management responsibilities for a tight, integrated team of game developers.
Your Day to Day
- You can expect to be responsible and accountable for the following:
- Help establish the art vision for characters, worlds, weapons, and props
- Create concept art to be used as a guide for developing 3D game assets
- Create thumbnails, mood explorations, and model sheets
- Collaborate with other artists and designers to creatively solve problems
- Assist in establishing pipelines for the best results in a given amount of time
- Help define and maintain the high quality bar for the game
- Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries
- Guide and mentor other team members
Your Career Progression
Do the best work of your career! No, really, that’s what we expect of you. Come aboard and work with industry veterans all working to improve their craft and become better game developers. Your portfolio of experience will grow, and the size of the audience you reach will expand exponentially. The small team atmosphere allows you to contribute more and have greater ownership over what you do day to day.
Requirements
- Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as a Concept Artist
- Professional experience working in games or entertainment
- Ability to quickly iterate on design ideas and feedback from Directors
- Ability to clearly communicate design ideas both verbally and visually
- Self driven with strong communication skills
- Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership
- Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player
- An eye and for mood, lighting, composition, and color
- Passion for playing and creating games
- Understanding of how 2D concept art translates to real time 3D spaces
Would Love to See
- Experience with Unreal Engine and/or 3D art creation applications
Education
Benefits:
Aside from the intrinsic value of exciting a huge audience with your creative work, you can expect:
Health and Wellness
- Medical, Dental and Vision
- 401(k)
- Prescription Drug Coverage
- Life Insurance
- Business Travel Insurance
- Flexible Spending Accounts
- Employee Assistance Program
- Long Term Disability
Perks
- Employee Referral Program
- Education Reimbursement
- Fitness Club Discounts
- Training and Development
- Merchandise Discounts
