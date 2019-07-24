Nintendo, Tencent set a date to discuss Switch launch in China

Nintendo and Tencent will host a joint press conference on August 2 in Shanghai to discuss their launch plans for the Switch in China.

Tokyo-based games industry consultant Dr. Serkan Toto spotted the announcement on Twitter, and said Tencent has already opened a variety of official, Switch-released social media accounts.

We've known about the dynamic duo's plans to bring the Switch to China since April, when Tencent received approval to distribute the console and a test version of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe in the region.

The move presents a big opportunity for both companies, given the Chinese video game market is currently the largest and most lucrative in the world, so it'll be interesting to learn how the pair intend to make waves. Save the date, folks.