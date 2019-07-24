Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 24, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 24, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 24, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Oculus Go emulation coming to the Quest later this year

Oculus Go emulation coming to the Quest later this year

July 24, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 24, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

Oculus plans to bring Go emulation to the Quest later this year, essentially allowing apps built for the lower-powered Oculus Go headset to be played on the more powerful and six degrees of freedom-enabled Oculus Quest.

Oculus CTO John Carmack tweeted about the project’s progress, saying that the feature also seeks to inspire developers to update their Oculus Go applications as “proper ‘hybrid’ Go/Quest apps with explicit support.”

Both the Go and the Quest are standalone VR headsets, but the features offered by each are quite different. The Go released in May 2018 as a standalone headset meant to be a middle ground between smartphone and PC powered VR in terms of both power and price.

While the Go offers limited head and controller tracking, the standalone Quest headset aims to offer an experience closer to its PC-tethered counterpart, but without requiring any external device to run along with inside-out, 6DOF capable tracking.

Carmack explains that, in some cases, emulated Go apps “do magically get 6DOF headset and controller tracking, as well as higher resolution and frame rate,” but that the team will also be working with developers to test how games function when emulated on the Oculus Quest.

Register now for XRDC 2019, the premier AR/VR/MR event for devs! 

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[07.24.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[07.24.19]
Senior Producer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[07.24.19]
Senior Animation Programmer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[07.24.19]
Project Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image