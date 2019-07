Video: What makes for successful, memorable game trailers

In this 2019 GDC session, trailer editor Derek Lieu offers a quick primer on how to make successful game trailers.

Lieu explained his own process for trailer-making and shared some key questions you should be asking during production. He also offered attendees a list of the easily fixable, but extremely common pitfalls many game trailers fall into.

One trailer can make or break a game, and many devs never think twice when it comes time to make one, so if you haven't seen it already make sure to watch Lieu's talk (for free!) over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or XRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.