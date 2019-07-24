Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 24, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 24, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 24, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Grand Theft Auto Online 's new casino is limited by gambling laws in some countries

Grand Theft Auto Online's new casino is limited by gambling laws in some countries

July 24, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 24, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

The video game industry’s recent run-ins with gambling law have mostly involved conversations about loot boxes (such as the UK’s ongoing committee discussion on the topic), but Rockstar’s launch of a full-on casino in Grand Theft Auto Online calls attention to the complications developers navigate when including indisputable gambling in their online games.

The Diamond Casino opened its doors in Grand Theft Auto Online this week, but players are reporting that not all of the new content is available in every country, likely due to region restrictions on online gambling.

According to VG247, Reddit users have put together a crowd-sourced list of countries where the in-game casino’s features aren’t accessible, including places like Poland, Portugal, and South Africa.

If this all sounds a little bit familiar, you may recall that Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar put similar restrictions in place earlier this year when Red Dead Redemption 2’s online mode launched, despite those online games of chance using no premium currency. Red Dead Online does offer a premium currency, but those ‘gold bars’ can’t be directly converted to dollar bills.

The same is only technically true for Grand Theft Auto Online’s new Diamond Casino. In the game, players convert in-game cash to chips for use at the casino, and chips can’t directly be purchased with real-world money. However, that regular in-game currency can be bought through microtransactions, making GTA Online’s gambling a legally murky activity in some places, despite the fact that casino winnings can’t be converted into real-world money in any way.

On Rockstar’s part, the company’s support FAQ loosely explains why some countries and regions aren’t able to partake in Grand Theft Auto Online’s newest content. It’s the same answer that was created around the time of Red Dead Online’s launch, but updated the week before the casino update hit GTA Online.

“Certain features are not available at all times or for all players. This can occur for a number of reasons including regional restrictions, game design, or the incompatibility between features you are interacting with.”  

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam, Inc.
Disruptor Beam, Inc. — Framingham, Massachusetts, United States
[07.24.19]
Senior Game Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.23.19]
QA Tester
Manticore
Manticore — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.16.19]
Director of Analytics
Tangent Games LLC
Tangent Games LLC — Burbank, California, United States
[07.11.19]
System Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image