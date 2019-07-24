Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 24, 2019
July 24, 2019
July 24, 2019
Watch a design breakdown of digital card game adventure Nowhere Prophet

July 24, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Today on the GDC Twitch channel, Nowhere Prophet designer Martin Nerukar dropped by for a chat about the design and development decisions behind his new digital card game adventure. It's a sci-fi roguelike with inspirations from FTL and a neat visual aesthetic driven by a player-controlled convoy of cards that control a lot like Hearthstone. 

Nerukar (who went to school for architecture before taking up game design) had some useful insight that might help other developers working in the roguelike or digital card game space. If you're working on a game that fits that description, you can now view the full conversation with Nerukar in the video above. 

For more developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa 

