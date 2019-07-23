Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 25, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 25, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 25, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Attend XRDC to see how natural language processing takes VR to the next level

Attend XRDC to see how natural language processing takes VR to the next level

July 25, 2019 | By Staff
July 25, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Audio, Design, XRDC

Virtual reality has the power to make you feel immersed in another place, and at XRDC in San Francisco this October you'll have a chance to see how the team at Skydance have managed to deepen that immersion with natural language processing!

Specifically, Skydance Interactive chief Peter Akemann will be there to deliver a special Games track talk on "Voice Changes Everything: Bringing the Natural Language Processing Revolution to VR" in which he'll present the challenges and triumphs of making cloud-based voice interface a big interface feature in Skydance games.

This is a great opportunity for you to quickly gain a detailed understanding of the technical demands, the costs, and limitations of state-of-the-art natural language processing tech, and how it's best implemented in VR settings.  Plus, Akemann will share practical examples from Skydance's own Walking Dead VR game and others, as well as projections on where these technologies will lead in the future.

So register to attend XRDC now and claim access to a ton of great content at a lower price than you'll pay at the door! This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale, the Startup Pass, which is nearly half the price of the regular pass and specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC.

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — Online/Remote, California, United States
[07.25.19]
Concept Design Mentor (Online/Remote)
CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — ONLINE/REMOTE, California, United States
[07.25.19]
Game Design Instructor (Online/Remote)
CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — ONLINE/REMOTE, California, United States
[07.25.19]
Game Programming Instructor (Online/Remote)
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.24.19]
Senior Gameplay Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image