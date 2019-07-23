Attend XRDC to see how natural language processing takes VR to the next level

Virtual reality has the power to make you feel immersed in another place, and at XRDC in San Francisco this October you'll have a chance to see how the team at Skydance have managed to deepen that immersion with natural language processing!

Specifically, Skydance Interactive chief Peter Akemann will be there to deliver a special Games track talk on "Voice Changes Everything: Bringing the Natural Language Processing Revolution to VR" in which he'll present the challenges and triumphs of making cloud-based voice interface a big interface feature in Skydance games.

This is a great opportunity for you to quickly gain a detailed understanding of the technical demands, the costs, and limitations of state-of-the-art natural language processing tech, and how it's best implemented in VR settings. Plus, Akemann will share practical examples from Skydance's own Walking Dead VR game and others, as well as projections on where these technologies will lead in the future.

