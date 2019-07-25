Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 25, 2019
July 25, 2019
Bigben Interactive acquires French development studio Spiders

July 25, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
Bigben Interactive has acquired French game studio Spiders with a view to expanding its internal development capabilities. 

It's unclear how much Bigben spent on the purchase, but the French developer-publisher has been splashing the cash in recent months, having also acquired World Rally Championship dev Kylotonn, Styx creator Cyanide, and Warhammer: Chaosbane maker Eko Software

For those unfamiliar with Spider, the Paris-based company was formed in 2008 by a group of former Monte Cristo devs and specializes in action and role-playing games. 

The studio has a number of projects under its belt including The Technomancer, Bound by Flame, and the upcoming RPG Greedfall, and creates its games using its own in-house Silk Engine. 

Bigben chief exec Alain Falc believes the deal will allow it to achieve its goal of becoming one of the leading 'double-A' developers by 2022. It's due to complete the cash purchase in September this year. 

"This acquisition fits perfectly with Bigben's strategy to increase its know-how in the development of video games in the AA strategic segment," commented Falc. "We are delighted to welcome the talents of Spiders who will strengthen our Development unit and participate in new and even more ambitious projects."

