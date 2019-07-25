Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 25, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 25, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 25, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft details content-first Xbox One dashboard redesign

Microsoft details content-first Xbox One dashboard redesign

July 25, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
July 25, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Microsoft is tweaking the design of the Xbox One dashboard to deliver a more "seamless" user experience. 

The console maker wants to streamline the interface by removing 'Twists' from the top of the Home page and replacing them with individual buttons that let players launch games faster. 

The aim here, explains Microsoft, is to help users access Xbox Game Pass, Mixer, and the Microsoft Store more efficiently, while also making sure they can easily jump into their recently played titles. 

Another noteworthy change is the removal of Cortana from Xbox One. The tweak means players will no longer be able to talk to the virtual assistant through their headset. Instead, they'll be able to access feature by using the Xbox Skill for Cortana on iOS, Android, or Windows devices. 

"We’ve heard your feedback and have continued to iterate on Home to get you into your gaming experiences faster and keeping more of your content front and center," commented Microsoft, talking about the content-first redesign. 

The experimental revamp (pictured below) will roll out this week to a select group of Xbox Insiders, and will continue to evolve and change based on user feedback.

Related Jobs

Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[07.25.19]
Senior Animation Programmer
Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[07.25.19]
Gameplay Networking Programmer - All Levels
Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[07.25.19]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[07.25.19]
Lead Audio Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image