Amazon is ending Prime Video support on the Wii U

Starting September 26, Amazon Prime Video will no longer function on Nintendo’s last-generation console, the Wii U.

As shared on ResetEra, Amazon sent out emails to Prime Video users this week announcing the end of support. In that message, the company said that it is “continually upgrading our service” and doing so sometimes means that older devices are left in the dust.

This time around, the announcement comes just as Amazon launches Prime Video for select VR headsets like the Oculus Quest, Oculus Go, and Gear VR.

With the loss of Wii U support, Amazon Prime Video is no longer available on any Nintendo consoles. The service was one of several discontinued by Nintendo on the Wii earlier this year, and has yet to launch for the company’s current-generation system, the Nintendo Switch.