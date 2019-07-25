Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 25, 2019
Tilting Point invests $30 million in Mino as Cat Game launches worldwide

July 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Tilting Point has invested up to $30 million in Cat Game developer Mino, funds that come just as the game closes its soft launch period and releases worldwide for iOS and Android.

The investment is part of Tilting Point’s ongoing $132 million annual UA Fund and, as the name would suggest, seeks to cover user acquisition costs for Cat Game.

Tilting Point has dipped into the fund to make similar arrangements with developers like Cook Apps in the past, but the agreement penned with Mino is so far the largest single UA investment it has made to date.

Cat Game is a blast so it’s not surprising that Mino Games has been so successful with the soft-launch,” said Tilting Point CEO Kevin Segalla in a press release. “We really fell in love with charm, the colorful aesthetic, and the ever-changing gameplay of Cat Game, so we are excited to turbo-charge its growth, and we are certainly looking forward to a long and successful relationship with Mino​ Games.”

 

 

