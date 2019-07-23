Video: How 20XX survived and thrived in Early Access

In this 2019 GDC talk, Batterystaple Games' Chris King discusses concrete tactics for building, maintaining, and leveraging a game's Early Access community to maximize your game's opportunity for success.

Using examples from the slow start and success of Batterystaple's own game 20XX, King offered practical tips and advice for making the most of your time in Early Access by taking advantage of player feedback.

This is a talk to see if you're thinking about launching a game on Steam's Early Access platform or similar services, so take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

