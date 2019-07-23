Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Hi-Rez Studios is hiring an experienced QA Analyst

July 25, 2019
QA Analyst, Hi-Rez Studios

Location: Brighton, England

Hi-Rez Studios is hiring an experienced QA Analyst to work at our studio in Brighton, UK to work on an Unannounced Project.  At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, & challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your ingenuity, energy, collaboration, and dedication. Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE,  Paladins, and Realm Royale as we embark on exciting new online game projects. What our analyst do:

  • Ensure our game products meet high standards of quality, reliability, usability, and performance through hands-on testing and problem reporting.
  • Works with the Lead QA and Producers to create and implement a comprehensive, effective, and detailed Quality Plan and Test Procedures for all games assigned.
  • Interprets, analyzes and evaluates testing progress at specific Milestones related to QA deliverables and jurisdictional requirements.
  • Communicates QA Project Status (including risk and mitigation strategies) to all Stakeholders.

Who we are looking for:

  • An avid gamer with a passion for quality! 3+ years console games development experience. 3+ years QA experience managing and prioritizing issues.
  • Understanding of first party certifications standards and requirements.
  • Understanding of the software development process and game production workflow.
  • Technical ability to understand console management software and SDK's, familiarity with cert documentation.
  • Methodical approach to testing, experience building test cases and creating test plans.
  • Excellent troubleshooting, organizational, and verbal & written communication skills.
  • Familiar with bug tracking software management systems (JIRA).
  • Proactive individual able to work in a team environment.
  • Ability to support and adapt to the changing needs of a small development team.
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft based operating systems.
  • Basic understanding of PC hardware setup and configuration.
  • Knowledge of Unreal engine desirable.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

