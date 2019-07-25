Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 25, 2019
July 25, 2019
July 25, 2019
Discord de-clutters its sidebar by adding drag-and-drop server folders

July 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
More: Social/Online, Video

Newsbrief: Discord’s latest update introduces the ability to sort different servers into custom folders, something the company says has been a highly requested feature for some time.

The new organizational tool is already live on the platform and lets Discord users drag-and-drop the server icons along Discord’s sidebar into neat little folders. Beyond that, the new feature allows names and colors to be assigned to each folder, and users can right click to mark every server in a folder as read in one fell swoop.

The server-based chat platform Discord has become a useful tool for game developers to keep in touch with their community members, and many of the platform’s previous feature rollouts have been specifically aimed at devs using it for that purpose. While this latest addition isn’t as developer-focused as some of its predecessors, teams that have been juggling multiple Discord servers will no doubt appreciate their new, folder-filled future.

