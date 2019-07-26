Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

The Epic Games Store has started rolling out cloud saves

July 26, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: The Epic Games Store has finally starting rolling out cloud save support for a select number of titles. 

One eagle eyed Reddit user clocked the new functionality in the settings for Moonlighter and This War of Mine, prompting Epic founder Tim Sweeney to confirm the news on Twitter

The feature has been in the pipeline for a while now, with Epic previously promising to implement cloud saves at some point in July

Although the company has technically hit that target, Sweeney explained there's still a "bit more work to do" before the feature becomes available across the board.

