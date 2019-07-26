Unity valuation hits $6 billion following latest investment deal

Unity's valuation has climbed to $6 billion after the company signed an investment deal with D1 Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Light Street Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Silver Lake Partners that will finance a $525 million tender offer to common shareholders.

The engine maker will only secure the full $525 million if enough shareholders, most of whom are former and current employees, decide to sell. Unity CFO, Kim Jabal, appears confident, however, and said the company is pleased to provide its staff with "the opportunity for some liquidity."

Assuming Unity receives the full amount, it'd take the company's recent funding total to $675 million, with a good chunk of that cash being raised through a hefty Series E funding round that took place in May.

It's unclear whether the latest investment will have any impact on Unity's long-rumored IPO plans. The company has apparently been preparing to go public in the first half of 2020 as long as market conditions are favorable, although we've yet to hear anything official confirming those reports.