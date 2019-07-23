Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: A dev's guide to testing game AI

July 26, 2019 | By Staff
In this 2017 GDC session, Emil Johansen, Dave Mark, Sergio Ocio Barriales and Mike Robbins present and discuss techniques for creating less brittle AI and best practices for debugging and testing that AI.

This is a useful session to watch, because with the advent of more complex, emergent AI in modern games, the proper testing of game AI becomes less a list of boxes to check and more of a continuously moving target. The panelists share their own perspectives on how this has necessitated different approaches in not only testing the AI, but in how you write the AI in first place.

It's an expert overview of one of the most important aspects of game AI development, so don't miss your opportunity to now watch this panel for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or XRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

