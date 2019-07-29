Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 29, 2019
Microsoft CEO: Partnership with Sony was driven by the PlayStation maker

July 29, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Microsoft chief exec Satya Nadella has told Fortune the company's recent partnership with Sony was largely driven by the PlayStation maker. 

Back in May, the two competitors announced they'd be teaming up to co-develop cloud technology using Microsoft's Azure platform, with the ultimate goal of supporting their own individual game projects and streaming platforms. 

It was a pairing that caught many by surprise -- including some member of the PlayStation team -- and now Nadella has revealed Sony was the one doing the heavy lifting in terms of establishing that newfound relationship.

"First of all, it's all driven by Sony. They looked at who are all their partners that they can trust. In fact, it turns out, even though we've competed we've also partnered," he commented. 

Nadella also suggested Sony trusted Microsoft because of the similarities that have seen them compete over the years, and quashed the fanciful notion that old rivalries would stop Microsoft from giving the partnership its all.

"Fundamentally the fact is that we have a business model in the areas that they’re partnering with us, where we’re also dependent on their success," he continued. "So we will do the best job for them, whether it’s in cloud or whether it’s in A.I. or what have you, in order to make sure that Sony can succeed with their own IP creation."

You can hear more from the Microsoft CEO by checking out the full interview over on Fortune.

