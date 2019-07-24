Video: A game programmer's guide to the dark secrets of RNG

In this 2017 GDC talk, Dire Wolf Digital's Shay Pierce shares some techniques and considerations worth knowing when using random generation in games.

It was a really practical talk in which Pierce presented several tricks and tips, each starting with underlying design/psychology motivations and leading into technical implementation details.

He covered the ups and downs of techniques like "bagging", weighting, fairness (real, perceived, and contrived), heterogeneousness, and the use of historic outcomes to affect future results.

It was a fascinating look at one of the core components of many game designs, so even if you're not a game programmer it's well worth going back to watch now that it's freely available via the official GDC YouTube channel!

