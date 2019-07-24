Get a job: Join Insomniac Games as a Senior Character TD

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

We are looking for a Sr Character TD. This exciting role is responsible for working with the team to design, implement and maintain the animation and rigging pipeline, and create character setups. This person is also responsible for creating Python tools and basic animations as needed. One will work with other departments to solve art related production needs and create production systems and methods to attain production goals. It’s important to also be keeping abreast of industry trends and techniques for this role. Read on if you are interested!

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Creates high quality animation rigs, systems, setups and workflows that help to define the standard for the industry

Designs, develops and continuously improves the character set-up process and systems, including facial setups and animation transfer tools, as it relates to the animation pipeline

Rigs characters in preparation for animation in Maya

Writes Python scripts that expedite the character setup and animation processes

Contributes to the design and development of the animation pipeline and production process

Works with the Core Dept on improving engine and tools features to advance the state of the art of the in game and cinematic character performances

Works with the Art Department on modeling practices to facilitate set-up process and to advance the visual fidelity of the character performances

Helps coordinate the delivery of assets to the Animation Department and help Leads schedule and assign rigging tasks

Completes the work assigned at the highest quality possible, while staying on schedule

Assists the animation team in troubleshooting setup and animation problems as they arise

Works with the tools department to recommend and evaluate new tools for expediting the animation process

Acts as an intermediary between the animation and programming teams to elucidate the workflows, needs, and terminologies of each team

Understands (and assist when technical needs arise) the entire process of creating cinematics including set construction, camera setup, character blocking, character animation, animation troubleshooting, and help ensure that scenes run properly on the real-time game engine

Creates sample animations for the purpose of testing new and existing systems, and animate cameras and simple objects for gameplay and cinematics as necessary

Maintains an expert understanding of skeletons, facial animation methodologies, constraints and other Maya tools and systems used for character animation

Other duties may be assigned

Supervisory Responsibilities: This position assists the Leads with supervising with more junior level Character TD’s.

Education/Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

One to four years of experience in character setup, Python scripting, a familiarity with MEL and a comprehensive understanding of all technical aspects of Maya animation.

One to two years of animation training covering all basic animation principals.

Extensive knowledge of Maya

Strong working knowledge of Python scripting as it applies to character setup and animation.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite.

Other Skills: The ability to articulate thoughts and ideas effectively both verbally and in writing.

