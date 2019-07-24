Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 30, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 30, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 30, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

At XRDC you'll learn how VR is radicalizing drug design at nanoscale

At XRDC you'll learn how VR is radicalizing drug design at nanoscale

July 30, 2019 | By Staff
July 30, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Serious, Design, XRDC

Virtual reality is finally seeing meaningful adoption in healthcare and other industries, and at XRDC in San Francisco this October you'll have a rare opportunity to see exactly how cutting-edge researchers are using VR to design new drugs -- at nanoscale!

Specifically, in a promising Healthcare track talk on "A VR Tool for Interactive Pharmaceutical Design at the Nanoscale" University of Bristol researchers Mike O'Connor and David Glowacki will present present Narupa, a remarkable open-source VR drug design tool.

Register for XRDC by August 7 to save $500 with code B500 — this limited time offer gives you $100 off in addition to the $400 in savings with the early registration rate.

This VR software pairs high-performance computing with rigorous physics simulations to allow researchers to visualize and interact with the nanoscopic world, and enable them to intuitively reason about complex molecular structures and design new drugs at nanoscale.

Nanotech and pharma research involves studying domains which cannot be perceived with human senses. As such, XR technologies, combined with cloud computing and open source standards, have transformative potential at the cutting edge of nanotech and pharma.

Increasing the impact of XR in nanotech and pharma will require close contact between XR software/hardware engineers, and nanotech researchers; make sure to check out this XRDC talk so you can be right there on the bleeding edge of this work: you'll learn about the unique challenges of working with VR for pharmaceutical and nanoscale design, ranging from cloud computing and machine learning to the design of new data gloves, and the aesthetics and sonification of an invisible microscopic world!

This is just one of the many exciting, inspiring sessions planned for XRDC at the beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, so sign up now to reserve your spot a great price!

This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass.

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

University of Huddersfield
University of Huddersfield — Huddersfield , England, United Kingdom
[07.30.19]
University Practitioner/Senior University Practitioner in Computer Games Design (2 posts)
University of Huddersfield
University of Huddersfield — Huddersfield , England, United Kingdom
[07.30.19]
Lecturer/Senior Lecturer in Technical Games Design
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.30.19]
QA Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.30.19]
QA Tester


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image