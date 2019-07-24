At XRDC you'll learn how VR is radicalizing drug design at nanoscale

Virtual reality is finally seeing meaningful adoption in healthcare and other industries, and at XRDC in San Francisco this October you'll have a rare opportunity to see exactly how cutting-edge researchers are using VR to design new drugs -- at nanoscale!

Specifically, in a promising Healthcare track talk on "A VR Tool for Interactive Pharmaceutical Design at the Nanoscale" University of Bristol researchers Mike O'Connor and David Glowacki will present present Narupa, a remarkable open-source VR drug design tool.

This VR software pairs high-performance computing with rigorous physics simulations to allow researchers to visualize and interact with the nanoscopic world, and enable them to intuitively reason about complex molecular structures and design new drugs at nanoscale.

Nanotech and pharma research involves studying domains which cannot be perceived with human senses. As such, XR technologies, combined with cloud computing and open source standards, have transformative potential at the cutting edge of nanotech and pharma.

Increasing the impact of XR in nanotech and pharma will require close contact between XR software/hardware engineers, and nanotech researchers; make sure to check out this XRDC talk so you can be right there on the bleeding edge of this work: you'll learn about the unique challenges of working with VR for pharmaceutical and nanoscale design, ranging from cloud computing and machine learning to the design of new data gloves, and the aesthetics and sonification of an invisible microscopic world!

