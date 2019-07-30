Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 30, 2019
The PlayStation 4 has shipped 100 million units faster than any other console

The PlayStation 4 has shipped 100 million units faster than any other console

July 30, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
July 30, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: The PlayStation 4 has shipped over 100 million units worldwide since launching in November 2013, according to the latest numbers from Sony

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad explained the PS4 has reached that milestone faster than any other console in history — in five years and seven months to be exact — with its nearest competitors being the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo Wii. 

Although it's a big moment for both Sony and the PlayStation 4, those shipments don't necessarily translate into tangible sales, and the figure only accounts for how many devices have been sent to retailers. Last we heard, the PlayStation 4 had sold-through 91.6 million units to consumers.

