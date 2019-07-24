Video: Niantic founder examines the state & future of AR games

In this 2019 GDC talk, Niantic CEO John Hanke takes a deep look at the state of augmented reality and helps you imagine possible AR games and experiences that can deliver persistent shared experiences in the real world.

This is a deeply relevant talk given how the field of mobile AR game design has taken off in recent years, led in large part by Niantic's own success with Pokemon Go and, more recently, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Hanke's talk is well worth watching, even if you don't currently work in AR, so take advantage of the fact that it was recently published for (free!) viewing over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

