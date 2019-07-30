Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 30, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 30, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 30, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Qualcomm and Tencent team up for future mobile game devices and content

Qualcomm and Tencent team up for future mobile game devices and content

July 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Newsbrief: Qualcomm and Tencent have announced a partnership that sees the two collaborating on a number of things in the digital entertainment space, including several relating to video games.

The partnership is expected to bring optimizations to future Snapdragon-based mobile game devices, future game content, cloud-based games, AR/VR, and use case developments for 5G games.

The two have collaborated on projects together in the past, and this new partnership looks to build on that established relationship.

“We hope that fostering cooperation between both parties can utilize our respective technologies and R&D expertise to further innovate the game industry, thereby bringing better game quality and interactive experience to users,” said Tencent SVP Steven Ma in a statement.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.30.19]
Product Manager / Product Owner - Grepolis
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.30.19]
Product Manager - God Kings
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.30.19]
QA Tester
Manticore
Manticore — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.16.19]
Director of Analytics


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image