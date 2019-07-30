Qualcomm and Tencent team up for future mobile game devices and content

Newsbrief: Qualcomm and Tencent have announced a partnership that sees the two collaborating on a number of things in the digital entertainment space, including several relating to video games.

The partnership is expected to bring optimizations to future Snapdragon-based mobile game devices, future game content, cloud-based games, AR/VR, and use case developments for 5G games.

The two have collaborated on projects together in the past, and this new partnership looks to build on that established relationship.

“We hope that fostering cooperation between both parties can utilize our respective technologies and R&D expertise to further innovate the game industry, thereby bringing better game quality and interactive experience to users,” said Tencent SVP Steven Ma in a statement.