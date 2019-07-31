Automation enters administration and cancels Mavericks: Proving Grounds

UK developer Automation Games has canceled its upcoming battle royale title Mavericks: Proving Grounds after entering administration.

Mavericks was initially unveiled back in 2017 under the codename Project X, and was being built using Improbable's SpatialOS cloud-based computing tech.

It now becomes the second high-profile SpatialOS title to be canned in recent months, with Bossa Studios having also shut down its massively multiplayer sandbox Worlds Adrift back in May.

A short post at the bottom of the Automation website reveals the studio's other title, Deceit, will continue to operate thanks to licensing arrangements.

"Paul Cooper and Paul Appleton were appointed joint administrators of Automaton Games Limited on 30th July 2019," reads the statement. "They are managing the affairs, business and property of the company.

"The joint administrators act as agents of the company and act without personal liability. Paul Cooper and Paul Appleton are licensed to act as insolvency practitioners in UK by the ICAEW.

"Please be advised that due to insufficient funding, the development of the Mavericks: Proving Grounds game has now ceased. The joint administrators are in the process of licensing the Deceit game so there will be no change in the live operation and provision of this game."