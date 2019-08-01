Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Russian dev My.Games and Chinese publisher iDreamSky partner for global expansion

August 1, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Russian developer-publisher My.Games has announced a strategic partnership with Chinese game company iDreamSky that will allow both to expand their businesses globally. 

More specifically, My.Games will help iDreamSky break into Europe, Russia, and the United States by providing marketing and promotional support for its upcoming titles. 

iDreamSky will then return the favor, and intends to help My.Games find a foothold in the Asian market by localizing and distributing its titles in China. 

For those unfamiliar with the names, My.Games is a new developer, publisher, and investor founded by Russian internet giant Mail.Ru. It was established back in May to effectively unite the company's video game initiatives under one banner, and currently oversees a handful of console, PC, and mobile titles including Warface, Skyforce, and Hawk: Freedom Squadron

iDreamSky, meanwhile, is best known for localizing and publishing games like Subway Surfers and Monument Valley in China, which is a skill set that will come in handy as it attempts to help My.Games conquer the notoriously tough-to-crack market.

