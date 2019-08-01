New 'Game Trials' program will let Switch Online members try games for free

Nintendo is letting Switch Online subscribers download and play Mario Tennis Aces for free as part of a new initiative called 'Game Trials.'

As explained in a tweet from Nintendo of Europe, Switch Online members in the region will be able to play the game from August 7 to August 13 completely free of charge. The tennis title will also be available to purchase at 33 percent off throughout Game Trials week.

Although the idea of letting people try before they buy is hardly revolutionary, the fact Nintendo has rolled out the Game Trials branding is fairly significant, and suggests Mario Tennis Aces will be the first of many titles offered out through the program.

It'll also be interesting to see whether Nintendo eventually brings the program to other markets, as at the time of writing it only seems to be available in Europe.