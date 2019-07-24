Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

XRDC offers a rare look at how biometric VR is improving mental health care

August 1, 2019 | By Staff
More: VR, Design

Virtual reality experiences have the power to make you feel as if you're immersed in another place, and now pioneering experts are trying to measure and understand your emotional responses while you're in VR in order to make this technology a more effective mental health treatment tool.

It's a remarkable project, and at XRDC in San Francisco this October you'll have a rare opportunity to learn all about it in a special Healthcare track talk on "Biometric VR: Using Facial Expressions to Create Personalized Experiences."

Register for XRDC by August 7 to save $500 with code B500 — this limited time offer gives you $100 off in addition to the $400 in savings with the early registration rate.

Presented by Emteq chief scientist Charles Nduka, this session promises to afford you a practical overview of VR's potential role in supplying biometric data and helping deliver mental health interventions in the fields of anxiety disorders (including post traumatic stress and phobias), autism spectrum disorders, and depression.

Nduka will also share insights from the large biometric multimodal study measuring emotional responses (in visitors at London's Science Museum) he conducted, and demonstrate the potential new insights that may be discovered by measuring and tracking the emotions someone feels while immersed in a VR experience. 

Plus, there's a smorgasbord of other exciting, innovative sessions planned for XRDC at the beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, so sign up now to reserve your spot a great price!

This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass.

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

