XRDC offers a rare look at how biometric VR is improving mental health care

Virtual reality experiences have the power to make you feel as if you're immersed in another place, and now pioneering experts are trying to measure and understand your emotional responses while you're in VR in order to make this technology a more effective mental health treatment tool.

Presented by Emteq chief scientist Charles Nduka, this session promises to afford you a practical overview of VR's potential role in supplying biometric data and helping deliver mental health interventions in the fields of anxiety disorders (including post traumatic stress and phobias), autism spectrum disorders, and depression.

Nduka will also share insights from the large biometric multimodal study measuring emotional responses (in visitors at London's Science Museum) he conducted, and demonstrate the potential new insights that may be discovered by measuring and tracking the emotions someone feels while immersed in a VR experience.

