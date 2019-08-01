Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 1, 2019
Revenue and bookings up at Zynga, despite slowing active users on mobile

August 1, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Zynga’s varied suite of live mobile games drove the results of its second quarter, with the San Francisco-based company reporting year-over-year jumps in both revenue and bookings in its latest report.

For the quarter ending June 30, Zynga reported $306 million in revenue, up 41 percent year-over-year. Likewise, bookings are up 61 percent versus the same period last year, coming in at $376 million for the quarter.

The company credits these jumps to its live services portfolio, including games like Empires & Puzzles and Words with Friends, two titles that saw record quarters in their own rights. Words with Friends, specifically, is up 31 percent year-over-year in terms of mobile revenue, just ahead of the tenth anniversary of the series’ launch.

All of this comes despite monthly average mobile daily active users remaining largely flat year-over-year, and average mobile monthly active users decreasing during the same period. Specifically, mobile DAUs are up 1 percent, while mobile MAUs are down 10 percent. Both are, according to Zynga, due to decreases in older mobile games like Zynga Poker and Words With Friends, but offset by newer titles like Empire & Puzzles and Merge Dragons.

