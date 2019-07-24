Video: Reinventing a platformer for VR the Astro Bot way

In this 2019 GDC session, creative director Nicolas Doucet talks about the origins and development of the acclaimed PlayStation VR platformer Astro Bot Rescue Mission.

What's especially interesting about Doucet's presentation is his insight into how the team tried new ideas and dealt with the ups and downs of reinventing one of the oldest genres in video games, platformers, for VR.

Now Doucet's talk is available to watch for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel, and it's well worth seeing if you have any interest in VR game development or in adapting popular game design ideas to the world of VR.

About the GDC Vault

