Ninja, one of Twitch's top streamers, has left the platform for Mixer

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, one of Twitch’s top streamers, has announced that he is departing the platform, and will instead exclusively host streams on Mixer from this point forward.

Prior to this switch, Blevins has been one of the biggest names on Twitch and a prolific Fortnite streamer, notably shattering the platform’s record for most-viewed stream last year while playing the battle royale game alongside a celebrity cast.

Blevins’ new streaming home is a major shift, for both platforms. The Amazon-owned site Twitch has long been the reigning platform from game-related streams online, but Microsoft has been making strides in recent years with Mixer as well.

The exact terms of the deal weren’t openly shared, but Blevins tweeted a video of a mock press conference to announce that Mixer would be the exclusive home for all his streams moving forward.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ninja and his community to Mixer,” reads a Mixer statement shared with The Verge. “Mixer is a place that was formed around being positive and welcoming from day one, and we look forward to the energy Ninja and his community will bring.”

Twitch, meanwhile, has released its own statement wishing Blevins the best. “We’ve loved watching Ninja on Twitch over the years and are proud of all that he’s accomplished for himself and his family, and the gaming community,” said Twitch. “We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”