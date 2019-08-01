Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ninja, one of Twitch's top streamers, has left the platform for Mixer

Ninja, one of Twitch's top streamers, has left the platform for Mixer

August 1, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
August 1, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, one of Twitch’s top streamers, has announced that he is departing the platform, and will instead exclusively host streams on Mixer from this point forward.

Prior to this switch, Blevins has been one of the biggest names on Twitch and a prolific Fortnite streamer, notably shattering the platform’s record for most-viewed stream last year while playing the battle royale game alongside a celebrity cast.

Blevins’ new streaming home is a major shift, for both platforms. The Amazon-owned site Twitch has long been the reigning platform from game-related streams online, but Microsoft has been making strides in recent years with Mixer as well.

The exact terms of the deal weren’t openly shared, but Blevins tweeted a video of a mock press conference to announce that Mixer would be the exclusive home for all his streams moving forward.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ninja and his community to Mixer,” reads a Mixer statement shared with The Verge. “Mixer is a place that was formed around being positive and welcoming from day one, and we look forward to the energy Ninja and his community will bring.”

Twitch, meanwhile, has released its own statement wishing Blevins the best. “We’ve loved watching Ninja on Twitch over the years and are proud of all that he’s accomplished for himself and his family, and the gaming community,” said Twitch. “We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[08.01.19]
Community Management Specialist - Grepolis (in-house)
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[07.31.19]
UI Programmer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.30.19]
Product Manager / Product Owner - Grepolis
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.30.19]
Product Manager - God Kings


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image